One held for misbehaving with a 5-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: In an incident, a person has behaved indecently with a 5-year-old girl. The locals who noticed this caught and thrashed him and later handed over to the police. This incident has taken place at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

According to the police, a five-year-old girl was playing in front of her grandmother's house in Srinagar here in the city. At that time, a man by name T Gauri Shankar came to that house. The girl who was playing went out to pass the nature call.

Shankar, who saw this went near to the girl and started behaving indecently with her. With this, the girl shouted loudly, the family members came out and Shankar tried to escape.

With the help of locals, the family members caught and thrashed him. Later tied him to the gate and informed to Gajuwaka police. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, took the accused into their custody and registered a case against him under the POCSO Act and investigating further.

