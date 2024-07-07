One killed, 16 injured in explosion at cement factory in Andhra

One person was killed and 16 others injured in an explosion in a cement factory in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at the Ultra Tech cement factory at Bodavada near Jaggaiahpet when the boiler exploded.

Seventeen workers hailing from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were injured in the explosion and admitted to two hospitals in Vijayawada.

One of the injured succumbed while undergoing treatment. The condition of three of the injured is stated to be critical.

District Collector G. Srijana called on the injured. She said an inquiry was ordered into the incident to find out the reasons. She asked the officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Some workers alleged that the negligence of the company officials concerned led to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the incident and directed the officials to take all measures for the rescue of the affected. He also told the officials to take steps to see to it that the injured get better medical care. He directed the local officials to submit a detailed report on the reasons for the incident and also take action against those responsible for the blast.

Besides taking steps to see to it that the affected get proper compensation from the company, the Chief Minister also declared that ex gratia will be paid to them by the state government.