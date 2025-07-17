One killed in tragic bus collision on National Highway in Nellore

A fatal road accident occurred on the national highway in Kovur mandal, Nellore district, involving a private travel bus en route from Bengaluru to Vijayawada. The bus, travelling at high speed, collided with a lorry ahead of it.

Tragically, a passenger identified as Nani became trapped in the bus cabin and was pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency services subsequently transported the body to Kovur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, local police promptly arrived to inspect the scene, register an official case, and initiate an investigation. At the time of the collision, the bus was carrying 40 passengers.