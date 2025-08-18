One notorious ganja peddler held, 22-kg ganja seized

Nellore: In a joint operation by Eagle team and local police headed by Balaji Nagar Circle Inspector K Sambasiva Rao, raids were conducted and a 51-year-old person allegedly responsible for smuggling ganja was arrested.

The police seized 22-kg ganja and a car from him at SVGS College Grounds in the city on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Beekara Prakash@ B Suryaprakash (51) of Krishna Nagar in Rajahmundry town of East Godavari district.

Speaking to the mediapersons at SVGS College along with SP, Eagle Team Inspector General R K Ravikrishna has said that following a tip-off, Balaji Nagar CI Sambasiva Rao along with the Eagle team, conducted raids at SVGS on the accused and caught him while he was in possession of 22-kg ganja. The police seized a Maruthi Swift Car AP10 AY 5649 from him on the spot.

The IG said that on the occasion, Balaji Nagar CI K Sambasiva Rao has fired two rounds at the accused when he tried to drive the vehicle towards police.

The IG said that one constable Paton Firoz was injured as he got hit by the car and he was shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nellore city.

The IG narrated that the accused used to bring ganja from Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district and sell the intoxicant substance to some people in Nellore city.

The IG said that several cases have been registered against the accused (Beekara Prakash) over his alleged involvement in ganja smuggling in East Godavari, Eluru and Nellore districts.

He said that as part of initiative in preventing ganja smuggling and narcotics, police department has launched two operations one is ’Operation Eagle’ meant to eradicate ganja smuggling in the trains and another is ’Operation Garuda’ aimed to seize unauthorized drugs in the medical stores.

He said that under Operation Eagle, 23,000 kg of ganja was seized till date. The IG appealed to the people to inform the police if they notice ganja smuggling as their details were hide in secret.

On the occasion, the IG visited constable Payon Firoz who is undergoing treatment at GGH in the city.

Additional SP CH Soujanya, Nellore City DSP Sindhu Priya and others were present.