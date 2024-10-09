One woman dies, 11 hurt in bus mishap at Ajmer

Vijayawada: Gullapalli Jyotsna, wife of AP Bar Council member Sunkara Rajendra Prasad died on the spot and 11 others sustained injuries when the bus in which Bezwada Bar Association members along with their families were travelling hit a stationary truck near Ajmer in Rajasthan in the early hours of Tuesday.

Jyotsna died on the spot and her husband and president of All India Lawyers Union (AILU) Rajendra Prasad received injuries. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Jyotsna (65) served as a student leader and now president of an NGO ‘SAFE’ (Step Ahead of Equality) which is playing an active role in bringing awareness on gender equality and raise voice against discrimination and curb violence against women.

It may be noted that 74 members, including members of Bezwada Bar Association along with their family members left for Rajasthan tour in a train on October 4 from here to celebrate Dasara holidays.

As part of their tour, when they were travelling in two buses from Jodhpur to Jaipur, one of the buses hit a parked truck and later a container, resulting in the mishap. Arrangements have been made to shift the members of tour team to Jaipur.

Expressing shock over the mishap, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu contacted Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma over phone and requested him for necessary medical assistance to the injured in the bus mishap. He directed the officials to make arrangements for safe return of the Bar association members and their family members to Vijayawada.