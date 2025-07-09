ONGC conducts emergency mock drill

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): An emergency mock drill was organised at the ONGC Onshore Gas Terminal (OGT) in Mallavaram to assess the site’s preparedness in handling industrial emergencies. The drill simulated a gas leak incident followed by a casualty, allowing teams to test their response mechanisms in a controlled environment. The exercise was closely monitored by GVV Narayana, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, and K Rambabu, Inspector of Factories. Officers and staff from ONGC’s OGT Mallavaram actively took part in the drill.

The primary objective of the mock drill was to evaluate the effectiveness of the terminal’s emergency response plan, ensure smooth coordination among various internal and external teams, and verify adherence to statutory safety regulations, officials said. The drill served as a vital exercise in enhancing awareness, readiness, and the ability to respond swiftly and efficiently in the event of a real-time emergency.