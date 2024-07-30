ONGC helps in clearing stagnant water

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): ONGC Rajahmundry Asset has stepped in to help in clearing stagnant water at the Saibaba temple at Dowleswaram, following a request from the District Collectorate.

The company quickly mobilised resources, including a mobile air compressor from Narsapur and a high-discharge pump from one of its rig operations. ONGC teams were on-site to oversee the safe and efficient water removal from the affected areas.

Santanu Das, ED, Asset Manager, emphasised ONGC Rajahmundry Asset’s commitment to supporting the State authorities and ensuring community safety.