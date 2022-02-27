Ongole: About 3.58L children to be administered pulse polio drops

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector Pravin Kumar flagged off the Polio Immunisation Awareness rally as part of observing the National Pulse Polio Day at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Speaking at the programme, the Collector advised people to administer two drops of life for the bright future of their children, and make the pulse polio programme on Sunday, a success. The Collector announced that there are about 3.58 lakh children between 0 to 5 years of age in the district, and the district administration has arranged 2,530 pulse polo centres to immunise all of them.

He said that they have also arranged 115 mobile immunisation centres and 72 task force teams for the implementation of the programme, and deployed a total of 10,781 persons for the pulse polio programme on Sunday. He also announced that the pulse polio centres were arranged at the bus stations and railway stations so that the children travelling with their parents can also get the polio drops. Apart from the immunisation at all pulse polio centres, the staff will visit the houses on February 28 and March 1, to make sure no child misses the oral polio vaccine, he said.

DMHO Dr P Ratnavali, ADMHO Dr Srinivasa Rao, DIO Dr Padmavathi, women and child welfare PD Umadevi, staff from the medical and health department, ICDS and others also participated in the programme.