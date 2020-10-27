Ongole: ACB staff take pledge against corruption

Ongole: The DSP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and his staff in the Prakasam district took a pledge against corruption on Tuesday as part of the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week.

The Central Vigilance Commission ordered the government offices to observe the Vigilance Awareness Week from October 27 to November 2 and announced that the theme for this year is 'Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat' (Vigilant India, Prosperous India).

The Commission announced that it endeavours to create awareness amongst the common man, especially the youth, towards the policy of achieving transparency, accountability and corruption-free governance with its outreach activities.

The commission announced that it believes that citizens and organizations must look inwards at a time when the world is facing unprecedented crisis and wished that all organizations may focus on improvement of internal processes and activities during this year.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Prakasam district DSP, M Suryanarayana announced that following the instructions of the vigilance commission, they are observing the vigilance awareness week in the district.

He, along with his subordinate staff took the integrity pledge and informed the public to pass on any information about the incidents of corruption to the anti-corruption bureau authorities in the district either by calling the DSP at his mobile number 9440446189 or visiting him in the office.