Ongole: Accused in Anganwadi teacher murder case held

Ongole (Prakasam district): Prakasam district SP Malika Garg informed that they have arrested Savalam Kondala Rao, the accused in the murder of Anganwadi teacher Savalam Hanumayamma in Ravivari Palem of Tangutur mandal in the district.

Madhuri, daughter of the deceased, alleged that Hanumayamma of Ravivari Palem was allegedly murdered by her distant relative Savalam Kondala Rao by running a tractor over her on Monday. The deceased husband Sudhakar and relatives claimed that the murder was due to political differences and the TDP leaders demanded Rs 1 crore ex-gratia along with a government job for the kin of the deceased. Following the criticism over the inaction and failure of police in arresting the accused, the DGP informed that he already instructed the Prakasam district SP and Ongole DSP on Wednesday morning to form a special team to arrest the accused.

In a press meet held at district police office here on Wednesday afternoon, SP Malika Garg informed that they have arrested the accused in the murder case. She said, the team consisting of Singarayakonda CI Ranganath and Tangutur SI Khadar Basha have arrested Savalam Kondala Rao at Maddipadu flyover around 2 pm on Wednesday. The SP clarified that political differences are not a reason for the murder, but the families of the accused and the victim are already at loggerheads over family disputes.

The SP said that the accused, Kondala Rao confessed that he and the husband of the deceased, Savalam Sudhakar had attacked each other earlier and settled the cases in Lok Adalat. ‘The accused used to be working as a software engineer in South Africa and is in preparation to go to London. But he is upset over the propaganda on his mother by victim Hanumayamma for some time and after seeing her on the orad on Monday, he crushed her with the tractor and fled the scene.’

SP Malika Garg stated that investigation is still going on and if there is any conspiracy angle observed, they will initiate action on the remaining accused in the case, the other family members of the accused.