Ongole: Agrigold victims to protest on July 31

Ongole: The members of the Agrigold Customers and Agents Welfare Association announced that they will conduct a 'Vignapana Yatra' to the camp office of the Chief Minister at Tadepalli on July 31, if the government fails to announce a schedule to pay the deposits to the customers by July 28.

The association honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao, general secretary V Tirupati Rao requested the members and public to participate in the relay hunger strike from July 15 at Vijayawada.

Nageswara Rao requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to recollect that on March 23, 2017, he had assured to provide justice to each of the Agrigold victims within one week of his forming the government. He said that delaying the payments to the Agrigold customers is nothing but betrayal by him, after getting their votes. He said that due to the delay in providing justice to the customers, 396 people have lost their lives by committing suicides or unnatural reasons in AP alone. He said that the government had announced to pay the 13.50 lakh depositors of Rs 20,000 and below, with Rs 1150 crores, but introduced conditions to reduce victims.

He demanded the government to announce a schedule to disburse the deposits to all of the victims by July 28.If their demand is not fulfilled, they are ready to conduct a 'Vignapana Yatra' on July 31.