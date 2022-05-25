Ongole: Awareness session on latest amendments in GST organised

Ongole (Prakasam District): Southern India Regional Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Ongole branch has organised an awareness programme on the latest amendments in GST at their office in Ongole on Tuesday.

Branch chairman K Ranganayakulu presided over the programme while Maddi Rajesh, partner of Hiregange & Associates LLP from Vijayawada participated as the resource person and explained changes brought in GST recently. Auditors from Ongole region attended and got clarified their doubts on the issue.

Vice-chairman B Chaitanya Reddy, secretary Prem Kumar, treasurer P Srimannarayana, Southern India Chartered Accountants Students Association local chairman K Krishna Kishore, member D Sowjanya, former chairmen K Subbarao, MV Vijay Kumar, RLN Ramprasad, B Jaganmohan, K Rajendra Prasad, M Satyanarayana and others also participated in the programme.