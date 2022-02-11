Ongole: Balineni takes part in temple ceremony

Ongole: Minister for Energy, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and his wife Sachidevi installed the Dwarabandham of Sri Bhuvaneswari sametha Pasupatiswara Swamy temple in Ongole on Thursday.

The Brahmana Seva Samithi is reconstructing Sri Pasupatiswara Swamy temple, which is under the diocese of SriSriSri Siddheswari Peetham of Kurthalam. The Minister and his wife participated in the installation of the main entrance to the temple following the traditional procedure under the guidance of Machavolu Ramesh Sharma, the official priest of Kurthalam peetham.

After performing special puja and rituals, the Minister said that he prayed Bhuvaneswari and Pasupatiswara Swamy for the holistic development and wellbeing of everyone in the district.

District SP Malika Garg, Arya Vysya Corporation chairman Kuppam Prasad, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Municipal Commissioner K Bhagyalakshmi, DTC Krishnaveni, town YSRCP president Singaraju Venkatarao and others also participated in the programme.