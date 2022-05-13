Ongole: Bank loans to tobacco farmers assured

Ongole: Tobacco Board Chairman Yadlapati Raghunadha Babu assured that he will take steps to supply fertilisers to farmers taking the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war into consideration.

On Thursday, he reviewed the availability and supply of fertilisers to farmers in 2022-23 at a meeting held at Tobacco Board Ongole regional office here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, he explained about the auction conducting system in Kandukuru Auction Centre and the farmers expressed satisfaction about it. He assured that he will take steps to sanction bank loans to tobacco farmers and added that he will take all steps to solve the problems of farmers and tobacco traders.

Tobacco Board Ongole Regional Manager D Venu Gopala also spoke.

Former members of Tobacco Board G Konda Reddy, K Rama Krishna were present.