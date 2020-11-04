Ongole: Better transport facilities boost growth, says Collector Pola Bhaskara

Ongole: Saving the lives of the people and accident-free driving are the responsibilities of the best driver, said the Prakasam district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara.

He inaugurated e-Digital LMV module training for a car driving at the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute in Ongole on Wednesday.

Interacting with the trainees of the car driving and cell phone repair batches, the collector advised them to enhance their skills to scale greater heights in the career. He said that only the states and countries with better transportation facilities developed faster than the others and advised the youth to become part of the development. He asked them to become skilled drivers by learning accident-free driving. The collector appreciated the RUDSETI Ongole for the free training and hostel facilities provided to the students and helping them to become entrepreneurs in society.

Bhaskara said that education and skills are required for the development in life and advised the students to have micro planning to succeed as entrepreneurs. He asked them to shed the belief that only government job helps them settle in life and advised to focus on self-employment opportunities available to them to live independently.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the RUDSETI director GS Murthy explained that they are offering international standard training for the candidates along with personality development and soft skills coaching by providing tasty and home-like food and accommodation.

Later, the collector planted a jackfruit sapling in the premises of the RUDSETI and appreciated the staff for maintaining a beautiful garden.

DTC Krishnaveni, LDM Yugandhar Reddy, LMV trainer G Lakshmana Teja, cell phone service trainer I Rajasekhar Reddy, RUDSETI trainer Dr B Srikanth Varma, and other staff were present.