Ongole: BJP demands disqualification of Emmiganur legislator

Ongole: The Prakasam district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged protest against the remarks by the Emmiganur MLA on the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act.

They demanded the government to immediately disqualify him for outraging the Hindus' feelings and enforce the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977 and other laws.

BJP state general secretary V Suryanarayana Raju, participating in the protest, said that there are a number of laws protecting the cows in the State and country, but they are not being implemented stringently. He alleged that after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, Hindus are humiliated because of the neglect of their shrines and abusing of cows. He explained that the local party workers tried to obstruct the people shifting cows to a slaughterhouse on the occasion of Bakrid festival at Emmiganur and requested the police to act against them. He alleged that the police didn't take action even when Muslims gathered and beat the BJP workers including a Dalit youth. He recalled that the Emmiganur MLA K Chennakesava Reddy also supported the Muslims and abused the Hindu sentiments and even demanded the government repeal the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act.

The BJP leaders and workers performed Gopuja, burnt the effigy of Emmiganur MLA and demanded the government to disqualify Chennakesava Reddy from the Assembly membership, arrest and prosecute the Muslims who attacked and abused the BJP workers trying to protect the cows along with the registration of another case under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The BJP Ongole parliament segment president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu, district general secretaries Nageswara Rao and YV Gowtham Ashok, vice-presidents Padmavati and Nagendra Yadav and others also participated in the protest.