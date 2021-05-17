Ongole: Blind girl donates pension to Sood Charity Foundation

Ongole: A 14-year-old visually impaired girl, Setty Niharika, daughter of Srinivasa Rao from Pandillapalli village in Vetapalem mandal donated her monthly pension of Rs 5,000 to Sood Charity Foundation, through district SP Siddharth Kaushal, on Monday.

Inspired by the social service activities of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and efforts of the SP Siddharth Kaushal in providing help to the Covid patients, Niharika came forward to donate her pension to the Sood Charity Foundation.

Appreciating the generosity of the girl, the SP said that Pandillapalli village should be proud of Niharika, for donating the money with the good intention of helping a good cause, with a good heart.

He said that the girl is an inspiration to many and wished others also to follow her.