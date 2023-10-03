Ongole: Call to encourage handlooms

Ongole(Prakasam district): The officials and people’s representatives from Prakasam district joined together to pay tributes to Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, on his 154th birth anniversary, here on Monday.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Additional SP K Nageswara Rao and others garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Grama Chavidi and paid respects. The Collector promised people to develop the district in the path led by Mahatma Gandhi, while the MLA, ZP chairperson and others said that the government has fulfilled the dream of Grama Swarajyam of Mahatma Gandhi with ward and village secretariats by bringing the government to the reach of the people.

SP Malika Garg and district police officials garlanded the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi at the district police office. The SP said Gandhi led the freedom movement with truth and non-violence as weapons. She said that the ideology of the Father of the Nation is inspirational, and everyone should follow him.

BJP district president PV Sivareddy, vice-president Ravulapalli Nagendra Yadav, district in-charge Punugula Ravisankar, Parliament segment convener Seggem Srinivasa Rao and other leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his statue at Rangarayudu Cheruvu and visited Khadi Bhandar at Trunk Road. Sivareddy explained the importance of the handloom clothes and encouraged their usage.