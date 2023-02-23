Ongole: Cloud technology workshop held

Ongole (Prakasam district): Eduskills Assistant Directors Vivek Ranjan and Deepthi explained the girl students of PACE regarding cloud computing technology and its importance in getting lucrative job opportunities along with entrepreneur skill.

Eduskills, AWS and Pace Institute of Technology and Sciences jointly organised a two-day "Tech Camp" for its girl students.

AWS programme senior manager Chimakurthy and Palo Alto operations analyst Abhir Naik participated in the programme.

Vivek Ranjan gave the picture of cloud technology and its role in various fields in a very practical way to the students. In the two-day programme the students will be trained on the successful completion of AWS certification. Accurate guidelines will be given to the students. College secretary Maddisetty Sridhar, Principal Dr GVK Murthy, Dean (Training & Placements) K Roopa Akkesh, Eduskills college level coordinator K Rajkiran and women empowerment co-coordinator Vyshnavi attended the programme.