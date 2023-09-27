Ongole: Collector calls for speedy construction of toilets

Ongole: Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar advised the district-level officers to identify and construct toilets in all Anganwadi centres in the district.



In a video conference with the mandal-level officers on the implementation of the welfare and development programmes in the district from the collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday, he asked the RWS AEs and MPDOs to inspect Anganwadi centres to find if they have toilets or not, and submit a report soon.

He said that every government building can get drinking water tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission and asked to complete the roof water harvesting works and told them to send the proposals for both. He also asked them to send proposals for magic soak pits, housing for the next 90 days. He told them to complete horticulture plantation by first week of next month, and avenue plantation by October 2 at any cost.

Officials are asked to increase services in the village and ward and asked to take necessary steps for the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme, conduct household survey completely, and reach the targets of construction of Jagananna Illu as per the schedule.

The ZP CEO P Jalireddy, CPO Venkateswarlu, DWMA PD Seenareddy, RWS SE Mardan Ali, Housing PD Peraiah, irrigation SE Lakshmareddy, GSWS Officer Usharani and others participated in the meeting.