Ongole: Collector Dr Pola Bhasakara flags off Swayam Raksha rally

Ongole: Prakasam district collector Dr Pola Bhasakara announced that the Task Force teams appointed from village level to district level are working competently and as a result of the dedicated work by the administration, the number of cases due to Coronavirus and deaths are under control now. The collector flagged off Swayam Raksha rally organized by the DRDA and YSR Kranthipatham from the district collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that they are emphasizing the tracing and testing in control of COVID-19 as early tracing of the Coronavirus infected people can help in saving them from death. He said that there are a number of festivals and marriages along with the reopening of schools in the coming few weeks. He warned that the public should be very careful and prepare to control and contain Coronavirus. He said that the Task Force teams appointed at the villages, mandals, and assembly constituency level along with the district level have worked well and the dedicated government administration from the village and ward secretariats to the district worked with commitment in resolving the issues.

Bhaskara announced that they are taking initiative to bring great awareness to the public. He said that they are taking up COVID control activities in the name of Swayam Raksha to protect self-help group women and their family members. He announced that they have distributed pulse oximeters to 3,000 VOAs in the district and are conducting primary tests even in the remote places. He said that clinical management is being carried out effectively in the district by identifying the people with COVID symptoms and treating them. He said that the district administration has made sure that there is no scarcity of oxygen in the government hospitals in the district. He announced that they would extend the Swayam Raksha program to the schools and other places soon and educate the children and youth.

DRDA PD J Elisha, YSR Kranthipatham DPMs U Subbarao, A Kriparao, M Narasimha Rao and other officials and members from self-help groups also participated in the programme.