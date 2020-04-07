Ongole: Collector P Bhaskara seeks cooperation of private doctors in testing times

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector P Bhaskara here on Monday sought the cooperation of private doctors in these testing times to curb the coronavirus. He was speaking a meeting with the private doctors here.

The Collector explained to the doctors that the Central and State governments were working round-the-clock for the control of coronavirus. He said the entire government machinery was waging a war against the invisible enemy. He referred to the spread of virus as the participants in Delhi gathering returned.

He explained that the people with symptoms were being shifted to the Government General Hospital first and then the positive cases were being shifted to the Covid-19 Hospital, the KIMS. A critical case was shifted to regional COVID-19 Hospital in Nellore for treatment.

Bhaskara announced that the government had ordered him to take over the 37 Arogya Sri empanelled hospitals in the district and arrange 5,000 beds in isolation wards. The administration is waiting for results of 250 samples. The GGH superintendent, Sriramulu explained to the Collector that two anaesthetists were required in GGH and three pulmonologists in KIMS.

The IMA representatives informed the Collector that there are 25 anaesthetists working in various private hospitals in the district. The Collector advised the doctors to come forward to serve the society and prepare a list of doctors who wanted to work voluntarily and on nominal remuneration.

Joint Collector S Shanmohan, DRO V Venkata Subbaiah, DMHO Dr Appalanaidu, Assistant Director of Medical and Health Dr Neerada, DWMA PD Seenareddy and others also participated in the meeting.