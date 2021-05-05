Ongole: Collector Pola Bhaskara orders speedy processing of Covid test samples

Ongole: The Prakasam district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara ordered the officials to take necessary action to expedite the process the Covid suspects' sample collections in the district. He conducted a meeting with the officials on the arrangement of sample collecting vehicles and sample tracking at the Collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday.

Speaking in the meeting, the Collector said that the officials should take action to bring the samples collected from the people within 12 hours to the lab and process them. He said that there are already 7 vehicles for the collection of samples for RT-PCR tests, and added that another 5 vehicles are earmarked for speedy transport of the samples to the lab.

He ordered them to see the results of the RT-PCR tests be announced day-wise and the kits teach the PHC, CHC, area hospitals and urban health centres from the Central Drug Store through the vehicles allotted to the specific routes. The Collector ordered the officials to submit reports of the trip wise collection of samples, for paying rent to the vehicles as per the trips they made. He advised that they should allot vehicles in good condition for going for the long distances, and record their starting and reaching timings at the Central Drug Store and track them.

The joint collector TS Chetan, DMHO Dr Ratnavali, deputy chief inspector of factories Srinivasa Rao, Pollution Control Board EE Nagireddy, pharmacy supervisor Padmaja and others also participated in the meeting.