Ongole: Collector Pravin Kumar to resolve Anganwadi workers' issues

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector Pravin Kumar assured the Anganwadi workers and helpers protesting in front of the Collectorate for the last 10 days that he would try to resolve their demands in two days.

The members of the Prakasam district unit of Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union have been staging a protest for the last 10 days, demanding the government to announce promotions to eligible aayas as workers.

The district secretary, Edara Annapurna said that there is already a GO to announce the promotions to the aayas, but the department issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of workers in the district on September 29. She said that as their representations are not considered and the department officials continued with their decision, the eligible aayas have been staging protests for the last 10 days. She said that the Anganwadi workers also supporting them in the protest, with the demands to transfer the needy, pay TA dues pending since 2017, give tablet computers for online work, conduct monthly project meetings, quarterly red ration meetings by providing facilities to them. She said that the government should also make sure they are not pressurized by the politicians.

Annapurna and other Anganwadi workers met the collector in the Spandana programme and explained their pleas. She said that they are temporarily calling off the agitation as the collector assured them to resolve their issues in a couple of days.

The union district president Rekha Elizabeth, vice-presidents KV Subbamma, Madhuramani, Indira, secretary N Dhanalakshmi and others also participated in the programme.