Ongole: Covid-infected cops indulge in fun & frolic at care centre

Ongole: The Prakasam district police organised special fun activities to relieve the patients at the Covid Care Centre run by the department in Ongole on Sunday evening.

Since the starting of the Covid Care Centre by the Police department this year with 90 general beds and 10 oxygen beds, 246 people, including the staff and their family members joined it and 197 of them have been discharged.

On Sunday evening, the CCC authorities wanted to provide some fun and entertainment to the Covid victims and involved them in various activities, strictly following the restrictions. The SP Siddharth Kaushal also participated in the programme organised for the Coronavirus infected personnel and their family members.

As part of the recreational therapy for holistic wellbeing, the CCC staff conducted activities like dance performances, games, rangoli competition, singing songs etc and set up bonfires in the open place to comfort the viewers in the evening. Speaking on the occasion, the SP advised the personnel to implement the Dasa Sutras, wear masks, sanitize hands and maintain physical distance to protect themselves from the contraction of Covid.