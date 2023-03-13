Ongole: Critical surgery performed to remove tumour

Ongole(Prakasam district): A critical surgery was performed to help a bed-ridden patient to walk again by the expert doctors' team of Trinity Cancer Centre in Sundara Raja Nursing Home in Ongole.

Explaining the surgery details at a press meet here on Sunday, Dr Kaushik Hari, the surgical oncologist of Triniti Cancer Centre, said that the relatives brought a 28-year-old woman to their hospital in bedridden condition. She was bedridden for about four months, due to pain and inability to walk. After conducting tests, they found a tumour on the upper end of her thigh bone, making it impossible for her to stand and walk.

Dr Kaushik said that they have performed a critical surgery and removed the affected part of the thigh bone, replacing a prosthesis in its place. He stated that the surgery was a success and the patient started to walk with the support of a walker after the second day of the operation. He said that the patient is taking physiotherapy and will be able to do her regular and daily activities in a month.