Ongole: Dist-level Agriculture Advisory Board to promote ZBNF

Ongole: The members of district-level Agriculture Advisory Board decided to promote Zero Budget Natural Farming in Prakasam district and to create more awareness among farmers.

Board Chairman Alla Ravindra Reddy, who presided over the meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday, informed that about 20 farmers are cultivating in ZBNF method in Kothapatnam mandal, and requested the officials to take

measures to create awareness among farmers in all mandals. The officials were told ensure that officials of agriculture and its related departments are available in village secretariats, based on local requirement.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy asked the Board members to support the farmers in the district. He advised the advisory board members at the constituency-levels also to extend a helping hand to the farmers as per the ground level situations.

Kandukur MLA Manugunta Mahidhar Reddy asked the officials to convince the government to consider the loss of the farmers from humanitarian angle and see that they receive compensation even if one farm animal dies.

Joint Collector JV Murali directed the officials to see the ZBNF practising farmers explain the benefits to other farmers and ordered them to attend the constituency-level advisory board meetings also.

JDA Srinivasa Rao, JDAH Baby Rani, fisheries JD Chandrasekhar Reddy, APMIP PD Ravindra Babu, NABARD GM Venkataramana, DWMA PD Seenareddy, civil supplies DM Naradamuni, LDM Yugandhar and other officials and members also participated in the programme.