15-year-old land issue resolved in Gunjepalli; relief for 226 families

Mudigubba: A long-pending land issue affecting residents of Gunjepalli village in Mudigubba mandal has finally been resolved, bringing major relief to 226 families.

The problem, which had remained unresolved for nearly 15 years, pertained to 13.59 acres of house-site land located in Survey Numbers 907 and 908. The land had been listed under the prohibited properties category for over a decade, causing severe hardships to villagers.

Due to the restrictions, affected families were unable to register their plots, construct houses, or access bank loans, impacting their livelihood and long-term security. Following a positive consideration of the villagers’ grievances, the issue was taken up at the administrative level. Acting on the directions of the Health Minister, the District Collector completed the necessary official procedures and issued orders removing the said land from the prohibited list.With the issuance of this single order, all legal hurdles related to registration, housing construction, and financial assistance have been cleared, providing a permanent solution to the long-standing problem.

Villagers expressed immense relief and satisfaction over the development, stating that the decision has restored their rights and opened the way for stable housing and economic progress.