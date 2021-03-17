Ongole: Employees protest privatisation of banks

Ongole: The members of the United Forum of Bank Unions including the employees and officers, members of nine unions and federations including AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW and NOBO organised a bike rally in Ongole town as part of the two-day national strike against the privatisation of the nationalised banks.

The protestor started the bike rally from the Mini Stadium through Nellore Bus Stand centre, Collector office, Bapuji market complex, RTC bus stand, Kurnool road fly over, Mangamoor road, Municipal office, Old SBI building and ended at the Collectorate.

Later, they submitted a representation to the collector with the demand to stop privatisation of the nationalised banks.

The union leaders U Venu Gopal, Rajesh Khanna, U Narendra, M Narendra Babu, Brahmaiah, Subbareddy, Mallikharjun Reddy, PK Rajeswara Rao and others participated in the bike rally programme.