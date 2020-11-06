Ongole: Farmers stage dharna against new farm Acts

Ongole: The farm Acts brought recently by the Union government are like throwing them into the fire from the pan, opined the speakers at the protest by farmers and farmers' organisations at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Speaking at the protest, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) leaders and farmers representatives mentioned that the central government had betrayed the farmers by including anti-farmer clauses.

They said that not assuring minimum support price, quality standards, protection from cheating by the companies in case of contract agriculture and barring the farmers from appealing in courts, allowing merchants to hoard essential commodities and thus resulting in the common people suffer from higher prices is nothing but a treacherous movement by the Centre. They also alleged that the state government's decision to introduce meters to agriculture pump sets and promising to transfer the bill amount to the accounts of farmers is the motive to stop free electricity to agriculture in a phased manner. They felt that this step will burden more the farmers who are dependent on the bore wells.

The speakers invited the farmers and their supporters to take inspiration from the farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states and join the protests against the evil Acts that are further weakening the farmers. They announced to continue the agitation in various forms until the Centre makes enough amendments to support the farmers.

AIKSCC Prakasam district convener Chunduri Rangarao, AIKSCC vice-president Ravula Venkaiah, district secretary of Andhra Pradesh Raitu Sangham (CPI) Vadde Hanumareddy, state secretary of Andhra Pradesh Raitu Sangham (CPM) KVV Prasad, district secretary of Andhra Pradesh Raitu Sangham (CPM) Pentyala Venkata Rao, Kisan Congress district secretary Vallamreddy Rajagopal Reddy and other farmers and farm workers participated in the protest.