Ongole: Farmers stage stirr for dismissal of Minister Ajay Mishra for shielding son

Ongole: The farmer organisations under Samyukt Kisan Morcha demanded that the Union government prosecute Asish Mishra for mowing down four farmers and a journalist at Lakhimpur Kheri and dismiss his father and junior Union Minister Ajay Mishra immediately, for trying to protect him. Following the call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the farmers' leaders staged a protest at the Ongole railway station on Monday.

SKM district convenor Chunduri Rangarao said that the government is very negligent to the agitation by the farmers and workers in the country and demanded it to withdraw the three farm laws and cancel the amendments to the four labour codes. He said that the government is awarding the assets like public sector units, developed from the hard work of crores of workers for the last 75 years, to the corporate companies in the name of monetisation pipeline, for a very cheap price.

He said if the government continues in the same way, the farmers, workers, small scale industries, private employees, and others will be at the suffering end. He said that the prices of essential commodities, oils, petrol, diesel and gas are skyrocketing due to the decisions of the Union government.

He said that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha is fighting against the decisions of the government since November 2020 untiringly, and called for support from the consumers and all sections of the public against the anti-public decisions of the government.

The leaders from various farmers' organisations including Vadde Hanumareddy, Pamidi Venkatarao, S Lalita Kumari, Koduri Nancharlu, K Venkaiah, PVR Chowdary, Sd Sardar, R Mohan, MS Sai, Chavali Sudhakar, B Subbarao, Dasari Sundaram, Karavadi Subbarao, MiriyamAnjibabu, J Jayanti Babu, P Srinivas and others also participated in the protest.