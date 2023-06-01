Ongole: GMC bus flagged off

Ongole: Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy flagged off the bus, provided with a funds of Rs 30 lakh under the MP Local Area Development Scheme to the Government Medical College, in Ongole on Wednesday. The college management said that the bus will be used by the students for village tours under the community health and family doctor concept.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that the transport vehicle is provided to the medical college on the request of Principal Salmon Raju and vice-principal Syam Prasad. He assured that he is ready to offer all help to provide facilities to students. He said that with the cooperation of late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy and the persuasion of Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, the government has sanctioned the medical college for Ongole. He also agreed to provide the freezer box required to the blood bank, soon.

MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that he is happy to inaugurate the bus along with MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. He said that they will conduct a meeting with the students and staff of the college soon to understand their issues and will try to provide the facilities required by them. He advised the students to focus on their studies and become good doctors to serve the public.

The college management thanked MP Magunta, MLA Balineni and district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar for presenting bus to the college. GGH Superintendent Dr Bhagavan Naik, Dr Sudhakar, Dr Tirumala Rao, Dr Venugopal Reddy, YSRCP district BC Cell president Goli Tirupati Rao, town president Katari Sankar and others also participated in the programme.