Ongole: Government creating obstacles for Mahanadu, alleges TDP

Ongole (Prakasam District): Telugu Desam Party senior leader and former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged that the YSRCP government is creating obstacles for the TDP Mahanadu in Ongole, scheduled on Friday and Saturday.

Chandramohan Reddy along with party colleagues Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Vinukonda Subrahmanyam, Damacharla Janardhan Rao, Nukasani Balaji, Pattabhi Ram, Damacharla Sathya and others inspected the works going on at Mahanadu venue here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press, Chandramohan Reddy alleged that YSRCP is ruining the State by following the suggestions of political strategist Prashant Kishor and damaging the State's good name. He said none can stop the success of Mahanadu and stop TDP from coming into power despite how many PKs advises YSRCP.

He alleged that the YSRCP leaders are jealous after witnessing the support to Mahanadu, hence trying to create obstacles with the help of the administration. He said they rejected permission to utilise mini stadium after paying the challan, and now removing flags and banners soon after activists tied them. He said that the government also denied renting RTC buses and threatened private transport vehicle owners for arranging vehicles for transport to party workers from villages.

Chandramohan Reddy said the TDP government respected democracy and allowed all rallies and meetings on road by the YSRCP, but the present government is making fun of the civil rights in the State. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is damaging the reputation of the State at national level with his decisions. He alleged that it is only due to the incitement by the close aide of Minister Viswarup, that the Konaseema flared up, and the incident was planned with the suggestions by the PK team to YSRCP. He alleged that unable to give a good administration in the state, the YSRCP is resorting to communal violence, and is encouraging murders, rapes, encroachments and looting. The TDP leader advised the YSRCP to try to establish peace and develop the State, but not ruin it further.