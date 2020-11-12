Ongole : Government will come to rescue of troubled dairies sasys Minister Dr Sidiri Appalaraju

Ongole : Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Dr Sidiri Appalaraju said that the state government is trying to help and develop the milk dairies that are in crisis.

Addressing a press meet at the collectorate in Ongole on Wednesday, Appalaraju said that the government is working with the Amul only to provide marketing facilities for the products of the local farmers.

He said that they are starting the milk collection for Amul in Prakasam, Kadapa, and Chittoor districts from November 20, but will be formally launched by the government on November 25.

He said that the government will establish the milk collection centers and bulk milk chilling centers at the Rythu Bharosa Centers and providing funds for the same. He said that with the cooperation from Amul, the milk farmers will get more revenue.

He said that they are joining women into cooperative societies and making arrangements for the women to run them.

Minister for Energy, Forests, Environment, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the government wants to increase milk production with the help of cooperative societies. He said that the Chief Minister is keeping his word to revive the milk dairies ruined in the past and will formally launch the milk collection process by Amul in Prakasam district on November 25.

Education Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh, Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara, Santhnuthalapadu MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu and other officials also participated in the programme.