Ongole: Grandhalaya Samstha Chairperson assures best service to readers

Ongole: Prakasam District Grandhalaya Samstha Chairperson Rachagorla Venkata Suseela assured the readers that she will strive to provide best services to them.

She took oath of office at the District Library in Ongole on Wednesday. later speaking on the occasion, Suseela said the government wants to provide better services to the public and assured to provide the best reading experience to the readers in district libraries. Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave an opportunity to her to expand the reach and services of the Library Organisation, Suseela promised to live up to his expectations. She said Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh and Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy were her driving force and thanked them for their continuous support.

District Grandhalaya Samstha secretary Burri Kumar Raju, Rachagorla Peda Pichaiah, 29th division corporator Fathima Haziz, deputy librarian Bommala Koteswari, junior assistants Gummadi Vardhan Raju, employees Samson, Ajay Babu and Srinivasulu and others participated in the programme and felicitated the chairperson of the District Grandhalaya Samstha.