Ongole: HCL TechBee recruitment drive from today

Ongole: Those, who completed intermediate in 2022 and 2023, and want to start a career early in software/IT industry, can attend the recruitment drive by HCL TechBee in Kanigiri, Ongole and Markapuram, informed District Employment Officer T Bharadwaj and District Skill Development Officer R Lokanatham.

Explaining the details in a note, Bharadwaj and Lokanatham said that any youth, who have passed intermediate with maths or business maths as a subject, with 60 per cent marks in 2022 or with 75 per cent marks in 2023, are eligible for Early Training Program in HCL. They said that the candidates should pass the Career Aptitude Test, which will be conducted for 30 marks, with questions on quantitative, logical reasoning, and verbal sections. The successful candidates in CAT will be asked for essay-writing, and then for the HR interview. Those, who clear all rounds, will be given an offer letter, and called for six months of classroom training, and then for campus training.

The officials said that HCL will pay them Rs 10,000 per month as stipend during internship, but candidates should pay Rs 1 lakh as training fee. For those, who cannot pay the fee in full, the officers explained that Axis Bank will be offering a partial loan without collateral but on the offer letter from HCL. They said the company is offering support for the higher education of the candidates joining it. They said that the interns can join SASTRA or AMITY University or BITS Pilani for the continuation of education and can get 50 to 75 per cent of fees as a refund if they enter a bond of work for two more years.

The district officers stated that interested candidates can attend the recruitment drive with their resume, Aadhaar, copies of certificates, and two passport-size photographs at Government Degree College in Kanigiri on Saturday (June 17) or at Sri Harshini Degree College in Ongole on Sunday (June 18) or at Dr Samuel George Engineering College in Markapuram on Monday (June 19). They said that the candidates can register themselves on website https://bit.ly/HCLTB_AndhraPradesh or can walk in directly to the venue.