Ongole: Holi celebrated with colours & fun
The people in Prakasam district, especially youth, celebrated the Holi festival sharing lighter moments and drenching one another in fun and colours, on Monday.
In the morning, the Rajasthan Seva Samithi members organised the Holi celebrations at various places in Ongole town including Bandlamitta, Gandhi Road, Gaddala Gunta, Kammapalem, and other areas where they are residing in large numbers.
Later, they spent the afternoon at the Kothapatnam beach with their families.
In the evening, the Seva Samithi organised a Chateswara Swamy puja and ended the day with traditional music, dance and feast.
On the other hand, the children and youth at various junctions and apartments also celebrated the Holi with
fun and conducted special puja at various temples like Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy temple, Kasi Visweswara Swamy
temple, Kodandarama Swamy temple and other temples.