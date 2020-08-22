Ongole: IG Prabhakar Rao warns cops against interfering in civil disputes

Ongole: South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IG of Police J Prabhakar Rao visited Ongole on Friday and interacted with the SP Siddharth Kaushal and other officials.



He called the police personnel and witnesses in the Kandukur girl missing case to the SP office and inquired on the death of the accused at Miryalaguda. He shared a few suggestions and instructions about taking care while traveling with the accused.

He also warned the police personnel against involving in the civil disputes and making settlements in them. He said that stringent action will be taken on the police officers if they are found to be involved in civil disputes.

The SP Siddharth Kaushal also warned that if any police officer from any police station in the district is involved in the settlements, tough action will be taken against them.

Later, the IG inspected the video wall set up at the command and control room in the district police office and appreciated the SP for using technology in smart policing.

Kandukur DSP K Srinivasa Rao, Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad, SB 1 CI V Suryanarayana, and others were also present.