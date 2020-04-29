Ongole: IGP Prabhakara Rao directs police officers to enforce restrictions in Red Zones

Ongole: South coastal zone Guntur range Inspector General of police J Prabhakara Rao on Tuesday advised the people to continue to take precautions to protect themselves from coronavirus pandemic.



The IGP was inspecting the security measures taken to enforce lockdown in Ongole town. He appreciated Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal and District Collector Pola Bhaskara for their coordination in curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.

While holding a review meeting with the SP, and Sub-Divisional Police Officers here, he directed the police officers to be vigilant and enforce the restrictions in Red Zones, such as Islampet and Gudluru. He advised them to give wide publicity on the personal hygiene and sanitation in those areas. It is imperative to ensure that the patients, who were discharged after being cured, are confined in home quarantine. He advised the personnel to keep vigilance on RMPs and pharmacists to find out whether they are treating patients suffering from fever, cough and cold and also senior citizens.

After inspecting the Islampet Red Zone, the IG said there are 33 positive cases in the area and five cases in Gudluru area. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police.

Additional SP B Sarath Babu, trainee IPS P Jagadeesh, Markapuram OSD K Chowdeswari were present.