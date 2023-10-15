Ongole: Imbibe leadership qualities, students told

Ongole: Noted psychiatrist and recipient of the President’s Award, Dr Karri Ramareddy, advised the students to make their failures as stepping stones to success.



The Prakasam district education department along with the Pranava Sankalpa Yoga Samithi organised an awareness programme for the students on ‘Journey of Lifelong Success - The Building Blocks’ at the Spandana Hall at the District Collectorate here on Saturday.

Dr Ramareddy participated in the programme as the chief guest and spoke to the students. He told the students to inculcate the habit of seeing the positive side in every aspect. He encouraged them to improve their leadership qualities, communication skills and ensure stability without falling prey to emotions over petty issues. He asked them to have humanity, social consciousness and spiritual thoughts.

DEO VS Subbarao said that life doesn’t stop with a failure. He announced a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to the students from the government schools in the district if they achieved State-level ranks. Yoga guru Srinivas explained to the students the procedure of Pranayama which will help improve memory power.