Ongole: ITI staff felicitates Kaushalacharya awardee Rajitha Priya

Ongole: The staff at the Government Boys Industrial Training Institute here felicitated their deputy training officer Yendluri Rajitha Priya and appreciated her for receiving the Kaushalacharya Award for the year 2021 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, the Union government selected 41 skill trainers, including Yendluri Rajitha Priya from Andhra Pradesh for the Kaushalacharya Awards 2021.

Rajitha Priya participated in the programme from the National Informatics Centre in Vijayawada. The Union minister for skill development and entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan conferred the award to Rajitha Priya and others, in the virtual felicitation programme. The minister appreciated the awardees for their valued contribution, commitment and excellent service towards the vocational training ecosystem.

The college principal NV Nageswara Rao congratulated Rajitha Priya, the only Kaushalacharya Awardee from the State for this year and said that it is a moment of pride for the Prakasam district. The teaching and nonteaching staff also appreciated the awardee for bringing name and fame to the college.