Ongole: Jahnavi Academy students score good in Inter exams

Ongole : The director of Jahnavi NEET and IIT Academy in Ongole, P Janardhan announced that their students scored better than others in Intermediate exams. He said that their MPC and BiPC students performed well and achieved better grades.

Janardhan said that they are proud of their students from their three campuses at Lawyer Pet, Santha Pet, and VIP Road. He said that D Daniel scored 431 for 440 marks in Junior Inter BiPC, and A Vaishnavi scored 982 for 1000 marks in Senior Inter BiPC.

In MPC, he said that M Niharika Reddy scored 459 for 470 marks in Junior Intermediate while T Mahindra scored 956 for 1000 marks. He said that about 14 students from BiPC first year and 20 students from MPC first year scored more than 400 marks, while 20 students from BiPC second year, and 6 students from MPC second year scored more than 900 marks from their limited batch of students.