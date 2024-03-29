Live
Ongole: Legal knowledge camp organised
Secretary and correspondent of Indira Priyadarsini Law College in Ongole CV Ramakrishna Rao participated as the chief guest at the legal knowledge camp organised at Ambedkar Colony in B Nidamanuru of Naguluppalapadu mandal on Thursday.
Speaking at the event, Ramakrishna Rao said that laws are made to protect citizens, but people are confused about utilising them effectively due to the lack of awareness.
Law College is conducting law awareness camps to help people to know about the provisions of the law. Law students were lauded for conducting camps, explaining the Acts and laws related to atrocities on children and women, domestic violence, etc., The college principal Dr K Nataraja Kumar explained the election code, responsibility of the public, etc., related to the elections.
Retired additional SP, faculty in IPLC Sunkara Saibabu explained the procedure on how to get legal help. The law students explained about laws related to marriages, POCSO, Consumer Protection, Organ Donation, etc.,
The college vice-principal Alla Haribabu, faculty Srinivasa Rao, and others were present.