Ongole: Lottery system to fill seats in residential schools

Ongole: Prakasam district joint collector TS Chetan said that the government is filling the seats in Andhra Pradesh Residential Schools in a very transparent way. The JC inaugurated the lottery draw for the seats in the schools by the Andhra Pradesh Residential Schools Society in Ongole on Thursday.



The officials received 863 applications for the 160 seats in the boys' residential school and 801 applications for the 80 seats in the girls' residential school. They conducted admissions for them in the lottery draw model. The joint collector said that the government is providing quality education to the children. He wished the students who got seats in the residential schools to study well and reach greater heights in their life.

The permanent Lok Adalat chairman SV Narasimha Raju appreciated that the residential schools are receiving good results by maintaining the academic standards. He asked the students to utilize the facilities provided by the government to pave the way for a bright life.

Deputy DEO K Venkateswara Rao, convenor of AP Residential Schools Ch V Surya Kumari, headmaster Ch SN Murthy, headmistress P Rupavathi and others also participated in the program.