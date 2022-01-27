Ongole: Medical kits distributed to orphans

Ongole: South India region chairman of Human Rights Council of India Shaik Khalifatulla Basha distributed medical kits to the orphaned children at Bommarillu Ashram in Ongole on Wednesday. As part of 73rd Republic Day celebrations and the initiatives to create awareness on Covid, the Human Rights Council of India distributed Corona Medical Kits to the orphanages in the State.

Khalifatulla Basha announced that the Kovida Sahrudaya Foundation chairman and Human Rights Council of India South India region working Chairperson Dr G Anuhya Reddy, Aadil Innovation Club chairman Shaik Aadil, and its director Shaik Aheeth sponsored the medical kits, for the distribution of the orphans, as they are at the suffering end during Covid pandemic situation.

Khalifatulla informed that the Human Rights Council of India, in association with Aadil Innovation Club, has opened a helpline to door delivery of medicines and free food to the poor people suffering from Covid in Ongole. He said that poor people, who require medicines and food, may call Aheeth at 9848225407, to receive them through the delivery partner YO Daily.

Bommarillu Ashram organisers Shaik Khasim and Rajyalakshmi, YO Daily managing director Konijeti Praveen Kumar, HRCI AP legal secretary Jajula Srinivasa Rao and others also participated in the programme.