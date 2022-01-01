Ongole: Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurates CMR Shopping Mall

Ongole: Minister for Energy, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated CMR Shopping Mall at Tulasiram Theatre Complex here on Friday. The management of CMR Shopping Mall Mavuri Venkataramana, Venkata Padmavathi, Mohan Balaji and Harika welcomed the guests including former Minister Sidda Raghava Rao, District Collector Pravin Kumar and SP Malika Garg.

Akhanda movie heroine Pragya Jaiswal and Ismart Shankar fame Nabha Natesh graced the occasion while Tulasiram Theatre Complex proprietors Annabattina Prabhakar Rao, Annabattina Ghanasyam and their family members also participated in the event.

Speaking after the inauguration, Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy welcomed the CMR to Ongole and said that he was happy for the establishment of premier shopping mall in the town so that the local public need not go to Vijayawada for shopping. He also appreciated the management for generating employment.

CMR MD Venkataramana thanked the public for their confidence in the CMR group for the last 40 years. He said the branch in Ongole is the 17th one and lakhs of designs and thousands of varieties are available at an affordable price for all.