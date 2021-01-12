Ongole: Motupalli Rama temple to regain pristine glory

Ongole: The Rama temple, dating back to the Chola dynasty, at last, slated for the restoration.

The Motupalli Parirakshana Samithi president Ronda Dasaratharami Reddy and vice president Jasthi Venkata Rambhupal received the assurance from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman YV Subbareddy to consider the facelift of the historical temple. The CEO of Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati and historian Dr Emani Sivanagireddy formally started detailed project report works on Tuesday.

According to the available history, Motupalli in the Prakasam district enjoyed a great significance as an international port town in Chola times and continued the legacy until the Kakatiya, Vijayanagara, and Qutub Shahi periods.

Marcopolo, the Italian traveller, visited the town in 1287 and reported on the flourishing state of the port busy with international exports and imports to Rudramadevi. Motupalli port gained worldwide importance for its unique and only one of its kind inscriptions on marine insurance for seaborne traders, issued by the Kakatiya emperor Ganapatideva in 1234. The inscription, engraved on the four sides of a pillar, known as Abhaya Sasanam and which is now located in the local Veerabhadra Swamy temple, was also respected by the Anavemareddy and Krishnadevaraya.

The Rama temple, which was originally built during the Chola dynasty rule, received patronage from the succeeding Kakatiya and Vijayanagara dynasties. But due to the negligence later, the temple's Garbhagriha, Antaralaya, Arthamandapa, and Mahamandapaare fell in a dilapidated state and cry for immediate conservation.

The MotupalliParirakshana Samithi members met the TTD chairman YV Subbareddy and received his word to consider the temple for restoration. According to the suggestions of the officials, the Samithi leaders invited Dr Sivanagireddy, who has identified many historical inscriptions and statues in the district and state and himself an authoritative Sthapathi, to offer his expertise in the conservation of heritage temple. Dr Reddy, along with another historian from Addanki, Dr Jyothi Chandramouli visited the temple and took measurements to prepare a detailed project report, to bring back the past glory of the temple.

Dr Sivanagireddy told 'The Hans India' that the report would be submitted to the TTD chairman YV Subbareddy, for financial and technical support.

DasarathaRamireddy said that the heritage conservation work of the Ramalayam would be carried out under the supervision of Dr Sivanagireddy, following the archaeological norms. The developmental activities include removing of sand all around the temple, construction of Pradakshinapatha, arresting the leakages in the roof, reconstruction of Dwaramandapam, installation of Dwajasthambham and Balipeetham including the Kalyanamandapam, explained Dasaratha Ramireddy. Rambhupal said that a flower garden as mentioned in the Vaikhanasa Agamas would be planned on the temple premises and would be enclosed by a stone compound wall.

Dr Sivanagireddy and Dr Jyoti Chandramouli felt the need for an open-air archaeological museum to showcase the scattered local historical sculptures to ensure safety and security.

