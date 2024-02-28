Live
- Yarlagadda Venkatarao conducts Ashtalakshmi Narayana Hrudaya Homam
- After BJP came to power, scams replaced with schemes: Purandeswari
- Former MLA Narayana's daughter campaigns for his father in Nellore City
- Miltenyi Biotec Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad
- YSRCP tribal leaders hold meeting to discuss on strategies in upcoming elections
- YS Jagan disburses YSR Rythu Bharosa for the fifth consecutive year
- Tension grips in Penukonda after TDP candidate protest over land grab
- Visakhapatnam: Forging partnership for sustainable development of fisheries
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad conducts door-to-door campaign in Kadiri
- Rajamahendravaram: Gas agencies told to register at consumers’ doorstep
Just In
Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy resigns to YSRCP
Ongole: The member of parliament from Ongole, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy announced that he is resigning to the membership of YSR Congress Party and the...
Ongole: The member of parliament from Ongole, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy announced that he is resigning to the membership of YSR Congress Party and the Lok Sabha. He said that he took the decision to protect his self respect of the Magunta family, and announced that his son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, would contest from the Ongole parliament constituency in the General Elections 2024.
Speaking in a press meet in his office in Ongole on Wednesday, Magunta explained that Magunta family started its political career from Prakasam district in 1991. He said that his brother Subbarami Reddy, sister-in-law Parvathamma and himself contested in Lok Sabha elections for eight times, AP assembly elections for two times and MLC election one time. He said that with the support of the Prakasam district people, Magunta became a brand for public and social service.
Magunta said that they loved everyone, including the poor and privileged, alike and respected them. He claimed that the Magunta family has no ego but self respect. But, he said that, these are the tough times to fight for the self respect, and a decision have to be made.
Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy announced that he is resigning to the YSRCP primary membership and the Lok Sabha membership today. He thanked the YSRCP president and the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, members of local bodies and leaders of the YSRCP for their love and cooperation for the last five years. He said that the details about Magunta family's future plans would be shared very soon.