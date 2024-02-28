Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy resigns to YSRCP

Ongole: The member of parliament from Ongole, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy announced that he is resigning to the membership of YSR Congress Party and the Lok Sabha. He said that he took the decision to protect his self respect of the Magunta family, and announced that his son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, would contest from the Ongole parliament constituency in the General Elections 2024.

Speaking in a press meet in his office in Ongole on Wednesday, Magunta explained that Magunta family started its political career from Prakasam district in 1991. He said that his brother Subbarami Reddy, sister-in-law Parvathamma and himself contested in Lok Sabha elections for eight times, AP assembly elections for two times and MLC election one time. He said that with the support of the Prakasam district people, Magunta became a brand for public and social service.

Magunta said that they loved everyone, including the poor and privileged, alike and respected them. He claimed that the Magunta family has no ego but self respect. But, he said that, these are the tough times to fight for the self respect, and a decision have to be made.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy announced that he is resigning to the YSRCP primary membership and the Lok Sabha membership today. He thanked the YSRCP president and the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, members of local bodies and leaders of the YSRCP for their love and cooperation for the last five years. He said that the details about Magunta family's future plans would be shared very soon.