Ongole: National Federation of Postal Employees decries privatisation of public sector

Ongole: The National Federation of Postal Employees Ongole division's joint biennial meeting along with the 130th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr Ambedkar organised at Bacchala Balaiah Kalyana Mandapam in Ongole on Wednesday.

CITU district secretary Chikati Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the meeting as the P4 divisional president PV Subbarao, postmen and MTS divisional president GV Subbarao, GDS divisional president P Hanumantha Rao presided over. The GDS national general secretary P Panduranga Rao, Group-C state secretary B Sridhar Babu, postmen and MTSstate secretary Ch Vidyasagar, Group C assistant secretary A Pothuraju, Ongole head post office postmaster P Venkateswara Rao spoke in the meeting. They emphasised the need to fight against the privatisation of public sector units, anti-workers decisions of the union government, and their responsibility to fight for their rights.

Later, noted advocate and convener of Progressive Intellectuals Forum, Panguluri Govindaiah conducted a seminar on 'Indian Constitution, Vision of Ambedkar, Responsibilities of the Employees'. The P4 divisional secretary M Rajasekhar, postmen and MTS divisional secretary P Sankar Naik, GDS divisional secretary A Venkateswarlu and others also participated in the program.