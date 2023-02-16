Ongole: Online application process for Haj starts

Ongole(Prakasam district): Andhra Pradesh State Haj Committee member Shaik Mohammad Basha started the online application process for the Haj for 2023, at his office in Ongole on Wednesday and advised the interested Muslims to apply for the Islamic pilgrimage to Kaaba in Mecca by March 31.

Speaking on the occasion, Basha said that the Haj Committee is allowing Muslims to embark on the pilgrimage from Vijayawada. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his efforts in bringing the embarkation point to Vijayawada and implementing other welfare programmes for Muslims. He said that this year, the committee is giving the opportunity for Haj to 185 people from the erstwhile Prakasam district.

He said the subsidy of Rs 60,000 was already transferred to the pilgrims, who completed Haj last year. Ten applications were submitted on Wednesday, the first day, he added.

The State Haj Committee member advised interested pilgrims to Haj from Prakasam district to contact the helpdesk at 9246482333 or 8555808533, for further clarifications. YSRCP leader Mohammed Nazeer, District Haj Committee president Mohammed Hussain, Moulana Rafi, Syed Hameed, Mahabub Basha, Mohammed Wajid and others were present on the occasion.